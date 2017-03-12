Walmart celebrates birthdays with free cupcakes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Millions of free cupcakes were passed out today and some even made it to the Chattanooga area.

Walmart Supercenters picked today as a special way to celebrate birthday’s – everyone’s birthday regardless on the day of the year.

Customers were able to chose between chocolate or vanilla.

Store Manager Mike Kirksey says they gave away several dozen cupcakes in just a few hours.

“The girls tend to like the pink colors. Anything with a little color on it; the girls like the pink. Of course, boys like anything with – we have some that have Spiderman and things like that on it. Boys choose those types of things,” says Kirksey.

It’s the first time Walmart has given away this many cupcakes.