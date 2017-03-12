Today in Trump: March 12, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

“Face the Nation”

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont; and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, appear on “Face the Nation” with host John Dickerson Sunday.

What you missed yesterday

U.S. Attorney “fired”

Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney in New York who earned a reputation for battling corruption and white-collar crime, says he has been fired by the Trump administration after refusing to tender his resignation. “I did not resign,” Bharara said Saturday afternoon on Twitter. “Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life.” Bharara’s departure comes as Attorney General Jeff Sessions looks to secure the resignations of 46 U.S. Attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

Revised travel ban already faces legal challenges

President Trump’s revised travel ban goes into effect Thursday. It bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

Just like the original travel ban, version 2.0 is facing legal challenges.

Pence in Louisville

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Louisville to talk about the Republican health care plan.

White House intruder

The U.S. Secret Service confirms an intruder breached the White House perimeter Friday night. According to the Secret Service, “an individual scaled the outer perimeter fence by the Treasury Building and East Executive Avenue.” Uniformed Secret Service officers arrested the individual, and the individual’s backpack was screened and “found to be free of any hazardous materials.” Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has been briefed on the matter.

White House plans meeting with Saudi prince amid terror threats

The Trump Administration is planning a meeting this coming week with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, CBS News has learned. Salman is a powerful force within the royal family, second in line to the throne, and currently serves as defense minister. The White House has not yet announced the visit, as it is still confirming details.

The visit comes as the U.S. expands its military mission against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen, a country on the brink of widespread famine and torn apart by civil war involving Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The U.S. has been providing support and precision training to a Saudi-led military coalition fighting those rebels.

Trump promotes Obamacare reform amid questions over Michael Flynn

The president used the bully pulpit this week to promote what is the first major piece of legislation of his administration – reforming Obamacare. This comes while his administation is still trying to field lingering questions about links between Mr. Trump’s associates and foreign entities, CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett reports.

