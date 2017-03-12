Teen fatally shot in suburban Atlanta subdivision

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Police say a teenager in suburban Atlanta was fatally shot during a fight in a subdivision.

Gwinnett County police spokesman Sgt. Jake Smith says the incident occurred Saturday evening when police found 19-year-old Jacquorrius Madison with a gunshot wound. Smith says a witness reported that a group of teenagers were fighting around 6 p.m. in a parking lot of the neighborhood’s swim and tennis area and heard gunshots.

Smith says Madison was taken to the hospital where was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

