“Sunday Morning” full episode 3/12: “Beyond Cancer”

March 12, 2017, 9:00 AM | Dr. Jon LaPook anchors this special broadcast of “Sunday Morning,” with the latest news on cancer research, diagnosis, treatments and stories of survivors. Among the features: Pulitzer Prize-winner Siddhartha Mukherjee with a history of cancer; how immunotherapy uses the body’s own immune system to battle the disease; why some women who have had mastectomies are choosing not to undergo reconstructive surgery, instead embracing their scars; new hope for children with cancer; and a profile of singer Sheryl Crow, who survived a breast cancer scare and now advocates for screenings.