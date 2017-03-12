States scramble for funding to upgrade aging voting machines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Election officials in states across the U.S. are trying to figure out how to fund the nation’s next generation of voting equipment.

Aging voting machines in many cases have reached the end of their lifespans. A 2002 infusion of nearly $4 billion from the U.S. government to pay for new equipment has largely dried up. Experts warn that it’s now a race against the clock in some cases, as outdated technology grows increasingly susceptible to potentially critical malfunctions.

State and county election officials in places such as Texas, North Dakota and California have sounded the alarm about aging equipment to their respective legislatures as they ask for financial assistance. But it remains a tough sell for cash-strapped legislatures.

