Sevier Co. high speed chase ends in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two teenagers from the Smoky Mountain Children’s Home steal a van in Sevier County and crash it in Chattanooga according to our sister station WVLT in Knoxville.

Dispatchers say Knox County Sheriff’s deputies originally pursued the 15 passenger van that was driving about 100 mph.

Authorities then decided it was best to monitor the van from a distance due to high speed safety concerns.

The van eventually wrecked on Highway 153 near Amnicola Highway in Chattanooga.

Officials tell News 12 that the children are now in custody, but there is no word yet on their condition following the wreck.

News 12 will bring you more details as they become available.

