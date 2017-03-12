Reward offered in killing of bald eagle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Federal wildlife officials are offering a reward for information about the shooting death of a bald eagle in Cherokee County.

The eagle was found Marsh 6 in a community east of Centre near the intersection of Cherokee County Roads 13 and 637.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction.

Bald eagles were removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species in 2007. However, bald eagles remain protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Bald eagles are found throughout Alabama but primarily live near lakes and rivers.

