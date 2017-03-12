More great white sharks lurking off Cape Cod, data shows

BOSTON — Great white sharks are discovering what tourists have known for years: Cape Cod is a great place to spend the summer.

Greg Skomal, the top shark expert at the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, says the latest data from a multiyear study of the ocean predators found that the number of sharks in waters off the vacation haven appears to be on the rise.

But that’s no reason to cancel vacation. The sharks are after seals, not humans. The last documented fatal great white shark attack in Massachusetts waters was in 1936.

Researchers using a plane and boats spotted 147 individual sharks last summer.

That’s up slightly from 2015, but significantly more than the 80 individual sharks spotted in 2014, the first year of the study.

According to The Cape Cod Times, Massachusetts has seen three unprovoked shark attacks since 1837.

George Burgess, who directs the shark research program at the University of Florida and edits the online International Shark Attack File, told the Cape Cod Times both sharks and their prey are seeing population growth, and they’re moving back in to territory that had long been theirs.

“This is the time to be thinking about it, before you have that first big attack,” he said.

How would the public react to a shark attack on Cape Cod?

“When it happens in a remote area, the general public doesn’t feel that as much,” Sara Waries, project manager at Shark Spotters, told the newspaper. “But when it happens on the beaches where you take your children to swim, the trauma is really deep.”