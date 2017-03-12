Homicide on Oak Tree Drive

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Police officers responded to the 800 block of Oak Tree Drive to investigate reports of a person shot shortly after midnight on Sunday.

A male victim, 19-years-old, was located on the scene and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

After Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads and are asking anyone with additional information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

More information will be released when available.