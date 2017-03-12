Bus runs into crowd in Haiti, killing at least 34 people

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – Haitian rescue officials say a bus has plowed into a crowd in the city of Gonaives, killing at least 34 people.

Regional civil defense coordinator Josepth Faustin says the accident occurred at about 3 a.m. Sunday when a passenger bus first hit two people at a bus stop and then continued into a crowd of people attending a music festival.

He says angry festival-goers then attacked the bus and tried to burn it. The bus driver fled and is being sought.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

5 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Haiti Relief in Preparation for Hurricane Matthew
Read More»
8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Details announced for ceremony honoring Pat Summitt
Read More»
9 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Official: Plane Crashes in Rhea County
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now