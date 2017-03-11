Woman on feeding tube wins $28.9M negligence suit

A southwestern Missouri jury has ordered a health provider to pay $28.9 million to a woman who argued that doctors’ failure to timely diagnose her rare disorder made her reliant on a feeding tube.    

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Greene County jurors last week sided with Emilee Williams of Springfield in her 2015 lawsuit against Mercy Clinic Springfield Communities.    

Mercy Clinic Springfield Communities is a component of Chesterfield-based Mercy Health.
    
Mercy Clinic Springfield says in a statement that Williams remains in its prayers as she fights a hereditary disease, and that the health provider will consider its legal options. Mercy Clinic says it believes it provided appropriate care.
    
The lawsuit said Williams suffered from Wilson’s disease, a disorder that causes copper to accumulate in vital organs.

