Weather Update: Saturday Night, March 11, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Colder week ahead.

Rain and snow mix falling through the late evening Saturday. Higher elevations – especially east of they city – could see accumulating snow. Near Chattanooga, temperatures will drop to around freezing by Sunday morning. Most surfaces will be wet; some may be slick.

Drier weather with more sunshine returns for Sunday with highs around 50°. Sunday night will be cold with lows back in the low 30’s.

Well below average temperatures are expected for much of the coming week as well.

More clouds will give way to evening showers for Monday. Clouds linger Tuesday, then more sun for Wednesday and Thursday.

Colder weather continues for the middle of the week with hard freeze likely Wednesday and Thursday mornings as lows fall into the 20’s. Don’t put away the coats just yet!

Remember about the time change as we Spring forward early Sunday morning! Set those clocks ahead one hour.