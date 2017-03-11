Weather Update: Saturday Night, March 11, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Colder week ahead.

Rain and snow mix falling through the late evening Saturday. Higher elevations – especially east of they city – could see accumulating snow. Near Chattanooga, temperatures will drop to around freezing by Sunday morning. Most surfaces will be wet; some may be slick.

Drier weather with more sunshine returns for Sunday with highs around 50°.  Sunday night will be cold with lows back in the low 30’s.

Well below average temperatures are expected for much of the coming week as well. 

More clouds will give way to evening showers for Monday. Clouds linger Tuesday, then more sun for Wednesday and Thursday.

Colder weather continues for the middle of the week with hard freeze likely Wednesday and Thursday mornings as lows fall into the 20’s.  Don’t put away the coats just yet!

Remember about the time change as we Spring forward early Sunday morning! Set those clocks ahead one hour.

Share:

Related Videos

4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Election officials say voter turnout down in Chattanooga
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Vince Gill to introduce Songbirds Guitar Museum to Chattanooga
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Storm in Chattanooga causes damage and power outages
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now