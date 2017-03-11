Volunteers install smoke alarms

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department and the American Red Cross want to make sure residents are protecting their homes and themselves.

That’s why volunteers spent their Saturday morning helping install smoke alarms.

“We are going into each home in the area, just knocking on door-to-door just make sure everyone has working smoke alarms and changing batteries if they need those. Also, we’re making sure everyone has a home escape plan in place,” says Chattanooga Assistant Fire Marshall William Jackson.

The event has been going on for several years and is sponsored by the state of Tennessee.

This year, with more volunteers than last, volunteers reached out to 200 homes.

Jackson also said, “It’s one of those things that kind of goes overlooked sometimes; safety in our homes as far as smoke alarms. It’s up on the wall. It’s part of our lives and we don’t really pay attention to it sometimes.”

Officials aim to enhance awareness and education on fire safety by targeting areas of high concentration of home fires in the past.

One homeowner, Sam Wiggs, stresses the significance of home fire maintenance.

Wiggs said, “I work in apartment maintenance and I’ve dealt with them at work before. It’s kind of a frightening experience and smoke detectors definitely do help.”