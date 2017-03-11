Traffic Crash at UTC, Driver Deceased

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Police officers responded to a single vehicle traffic crash at 700 Vine Street on the U.T. Chattanooga campus yesterday morning.

A Jeep Wrangler, driven by Kimberly Anne Payne, 47, was traveling north on Campus Drive, along with passenger Ronnie Lee Montgomery, 52.

The vehicle broke through a barricade, traveled down several flights of stairs, and struck a large object in a walkway. After flipping onto its top, the vehicle came to rest in a pedestrian area.

Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services advised Payne succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Montgomery was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

No pedestrians were injured.

Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Division are examining evidence and ask anyone with additional information to call 423-698-2525.

The investigation is ongoing and more will be released when available.

