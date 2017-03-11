Today in Trump: March 11, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Pence in Louisville

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Louisville to talk about the Republican health care plan.

Trump Schedule tbd

What you missed yesterday

Trump says 2017 “would be a disaster for Obamacare”

“’17 would be a disaster for Obamacare, that’s the year it was meant to explode, because Obama won’t be here,” Trump claimed, according to the network pool, in a meeting with conservative leaders. “That was when it was supposed to be [inaudible]. As bad as it is now, it will get even worse.”

What’s next for the GOP Obamacare replacement?

The House Budget Committee will be the third congressional panel to mark up the legislation proposed by House Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The committee is expected to take up the measure next Wednesday, following the two markups this week by the House Ways and Means Committee and House Energy and Commerce Committee, which advanced the bill.

Civil liberties groups urge DHS to not require log-in info as part of “extreme vetting” procedures

Civil liberties and human rights groups are urging Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly not to require people applying for U.S. visas to provide log-in information to their social media accounts.

“We urge you to reject any proposal to require anyone to provide log-in information to their online accounts as a condition of entry into the United States. Demanding log-in information is a direct assault on fundamental rights and would weaken, rather than promote, national security,” the groups wrote in a letter to Kelly on Friday.

GOP lawmaker asks why men have to pay for prenatal coverage through Obamacare

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Illinois, suggested during a markup of the GOP Obamacare replacement bill Thursday that men don’t like the current health care law because they have to pay for prenatal care.

During the House Energy and Commerce Committee markup, Rep. Michael Doyle, D-Pennsylvania, asked Shimkus what mandate in Obamacare he took issue with.

“Certainly not with pre-existing conditions, or caps on benefits or letting your child stay on the policy until 26, so I’m curious what is it we’re mandating?” Doyle said.

“What about men having to purchase prenatal care? Is that not correct? And should they?” Shimkus said.

“The Takeout”

Most election forecasters found themselves in a social media buzzsaw the day after Donald Trump stunned the country with his triumph over Hillary Clinton. Major political oddsmakers had predicted a Clinton win, and famed numbers savant Nate Silver announced the day before the election, “Clinton is a 71 percent favorite to win the election.” He wasn’t alone, though, and since then, analysts, academics and number crunchers have been trying to figure out why they were wrong.

“Freakonomics” co-founder Stephen Dubner brings a different lens to the argument, though, suggesting in this week’s episode of “The Takeout” podcast that we may all just be looking at this the wrong way.

Watch "The Takeout" with Major Garrett and Steve Chaggaris on CBSN — Fridays at 9 p.m.

For more from Dubner's conversation with Garrett and CBS News Senior Political Editor Steve Chaggaris, listen to "The Takeout" podcast

Carter Page’s ties to the Trump campaign draw scrutiny

For months, President Donald Trump and his advisers have tried to distance themselves from Carter Page, a little-known investment banker who briefly served as a foreign policy adviser on the Republican’s presidential campaign.

This week, Page – who is at the center of the swirling controversy over Trump associates’ connections to Russia – painted himself as a recurrent visitor to Trump Tower, the New York skyscraper that housed Trump’s campaign offices.

Trump Schedule

Discusses health care bill with key committee members, 11:30 a.m.; speaks with Mahmoud Abbas by phone, 12:15 p.m.; lunch with Tillerson, 12:45 p.m.; meets with Ben Carson, 3:30 p.m.