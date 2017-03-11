Study reveals whopping 48M Twitter accounts are actually bots

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A study released by the University of Southern California reports that roughly nine to 15 percent of Twitter accounts on the microblogging website are so-called bots controlled by software instead of humans.

Twitter boasts 319 monthly active users meaning that this recent revelation equates to nearly 48 million bot accounts, according the university’s high-end figure. Those bots are capable of interactions such as “likes,” “retweets” and “following.”

Snapchat’s International Women’s Day filters spark Twitter debate

The study states that researchers used the following features on Twitter to determine its analysis of bot accounts:

-Friends
-Tweet content and sentiment
-Network patterns
-Activity time series

A spokesperson from Twitter told CNBC that while bots may have negative connotations, “many bot accounts are extremely beneficial, like those that automatically alert people of natural disasters … or from customer service points of view.”

Researchers point out that the bots also “perform useful social functions such as dissemination of news and publications and coordination of volunteer activities” — but there’s a dark side, too, as they can support “malicious applications” like promoting terrorist propaganda and recruitment.

An earlier University of Southern California study from November 2016 mentions that many political tweets come from fake accounts.

Researchers reported in the science journal First Monday that Twitter bot accounts produced 3.8 million tweets, or 19 percent of all election tweets for the study’s period between Sept. 16 and Oct. 21, 2016.

Recently, Twitter has made service enhancements to mute notifications from abusive users that may flood your personal account, CNET reports.

In the battle to fight online harassment, Twitter says users can silence notifications from accounts that have unconfirmed email address, phone number or profile picture that uses the the default “egg” icon.

As more resources are devoted to studying this social media phenomenon, you can protect yourself with these Twitter tips that help keep you following authentic accounts.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Share:

Related Videos

4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
JOE FRUGAL: Halloween Clearance Sales Begin!
Read More»
5 months ago
0 Comments for this article
New Jersey train crashes into station in Hoboken
Read More»
Reported Credit Union robbery
8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
CPD warning City of Hoax Post on Social Media
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now