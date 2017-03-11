Spring freezes threaten plants

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The spring weather can have a major effect on people,pets, and plants.

That’s why The Barn Nursery is advising you to keep a close eye on the weather.

If temperatures fall below 30°, it’s best to bring plants inside to protect them from freeze burns.

Cloth or frost covers can provide protection, but not plastic – because the plants won’t be able to breath.

Despite this cold period, the year started off unseasonably warm.

The Barn Nursery says they brought in newer materials for spring earlier this year than last.

“Well, we had a lot of things blooming earlier than normal. A lot of the cherry trees were blooming longer. The Bradford Pears were blooming longer just because we had such a long mild period there,” says Craig Walker, the ‘Plant Doctor.’

Walker says people should take time now to prepare in anticipation for this week’s freezes.