Senators Praise Gottlieb to head FDA

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – In recent statements, U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Johnny Isakson (R-GA) are praising President Trump’s nomination of Dr. Scott Gottlieb to serve as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Dr. Gottlieb has impressive qualifications helping American patients as both a physician and in his previous roles at the FDA,” said Alexander. The senator also mentioned he looks forward to discussing the implementation of 21st Century Cures with the nominee.

Senator Isakson noted the FDA pick “has a strong history of both clinical and policy expertise in the field of medical innovation,” adding how Gottlieb’s work in developing beneficial drugs and vaccines is key to leading innovation.

Gottlieb has held various positions within the FDA; serving as FDA Deputy Commissioner, senior advisor to the FDA commissioner, and the agency’s Director of Medical Policy Development.

