Pedestrian Struck on East 11th Street

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Police responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 730 East 11th Street yesterday afternoon.

The vehicle involved in the crash was parked on the side of East 11th Street, facing west. While the pedestrian, Tyrone McCullom, 49, walked in front of that vehicle and another parked vehicle, the driver, Herman Brown Sr., 59, accelerated forward, striking McCullom and the parked vehicle.

McCullom suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The parked vehicle that was struck was unoccupied.

Charges are pending.

The Chattanooga Traffic Division is actively investigating this crash and following all actionable leads. If anyone has further information regarding this incident, call 423-698-2525.

