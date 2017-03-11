Missing Elderly Woman

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department are asking for assistance in locating Edene Fry, who has been reported missing from Chattanooga as of Friday evening, March 10th.

Ms. Fry is a 84-year-old white female, approximately 5’01’, 103 lbs, with white hair and grey eyes.

She was last seen in the Brainerd / Dalewood / Woodmore area in Chattanooga, at approximately 9:00pm yesterday.

She is diagnosed with dementia and is considered endangered.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Edene Fry or have seen her, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 (CPD case #17-022503).