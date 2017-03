March 11, 2017, 6:38 PM | In search of relief, the hungry walk for miles, but without enough food to go around, vast stretches of Africa and the Middle East are now on the brink of famine. While the causes vary by country, war and poverty have been haunting these nations for years. The United Nations says it has just 2 percent of the $5.6 billion needed to avoid disaster. Tony Dokoupil reports.