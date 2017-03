March 11, 2017, 8:10 AM | Bob Hurley is one of just three high school coaches to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. After five decades on the sidelines of St. Anthony’s in Jersey City, N.J., Hurley is still at the top of his game. But the school’s dire financial situation is putting the legendary sports program in peril. Dana Jacobson reports on Hurley and his Friars of St. Anthony’s.