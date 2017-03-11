Lawmakers to Celebrate Agricultural Day

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – Governor Bill Haslam has issued a proclamation recognizing the contributions of farmers and forestland owners as part of national and state Ag Day activities.

State leaders and citizens will celebrate Agriculture Day in Tennessee with “Ag Day on the Hill” on March 14th.

Farm animals and a variety of agricultural equipment will be on display at the entrance to the Legislative Plaza on 6th Avenue in Nashville.

Representatives from agricultural organizations and agencies will be available to discuss programs and opportunities for those interested in farming and forestry.

To celebrate, lawmakers will race to see who can bag potatoes and bottle feed a calf the fastest. The Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee organization will present a check to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in honor of contest participants.

The day’s activities will also include a silent auction to benefit the Society of St. Andrew and the Ag in the Classroom program.

Agriculture is one of the top industries in Tennessee, contributing more than $70 billion a year to the state’s economy and employing more than 340,000 citizens. The state has more than 66,000 farms representing 10.8 million acres.