| Iraqi troops, backed by U.S.-led coalition forces, are pushing deeper into Mosul in their offensive to drive out ISIS from the country’s second-largest city. Soldiers from Iraq’s emergency response division are reportedly close to storming the city’s old quarter. Observers say this could lead to an ISIS counter-offensive. The Iraqi push to re-take Mosul comes as some ISIS fighters are having second thoughts about what they are fighting for. Holly Williams reports from the frontlines.
Iraqi forces push to drive ISIS out of Mosul
