Hearing set for Alabama inmate sentenced as juvenile

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A resentencing hearing is set for an Alabama inmate whose case changed how juveniles can be sentenced.

Al.Com reports that Evan Miller’s resentencing hearing will begin Monday.

Miller was 14 when he was arrested in the 2003 slaying of 52-year-old Cole Cannon. Cannon was neighbor who was beaten and robbed before Miller and another teen set Cannon’s mobile home on fire.

Miller was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. But the Supreme Court in 2012 found that laws in Alabama and other states that leave life without the possibility of parole as the only sentence judges can consider for juveniles are unconstitutional.

Now judges must also have more sentencing options and must consider mitigating factors.

The hearing could last a week or more.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

DeKalb County
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Nine arrested for drugs in DeKalb County
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Beaulieu America Fibers Plant Closing in Alabama
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari Marvels at the Success of Nick Saban and Geno Auriemma
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now