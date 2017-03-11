Habitat for Humanity hosts “Women Build Breakfast”

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hundreds of attendees came out to support Habitat for Humanity’s “Women Build Breakfast” at The Chattanoogan Hotel today.

It’s an initiative supported by women for women and to advocate for affordable housing.

Proceeds from this event go towards building a new single family home for one mom and her two young children.

It will be her first home and located in the Glass Farm’s Historic Neighborhood.

“This home will be built and funded by women. So, we have several women’s groups that we are building; Chattanooga Women’s Leadership Institute, Chattanooga Girl’s Leadership Academy, women from Rotary, Southeastern Tennessee Law Association for Women and a lot of other groups will be part of this build,” says Habitat for Humanity Director of Community Engagement Dominique Brant.

A new crowdfunding campaign for Habitat Women Builds will be launching in a few weeks.