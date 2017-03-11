Ernest Hemingway's life as a spy




| From action on the battlefield to the running of the bulls, the works of famed author Ernest Hemingway take us on amazing adventures. But Hemingway’s own life was full of adventure, too, including a little-known chapter when he was apparently a player in the world of international espionage. Anthony Mason talks with author Nicholas Reynolds about his new biography, “Writer, Sailor, Soldier, Spy: Ernest Hemingway’s Secret Adventures, 1935-1961.”

