Disrupter airlines drive down international travel prices

| If you’ve been dreaming of international travel, it may be time to pack your bags. Airfares to some foreign destinations haven’t been this low in years, and in some U.S. markets, there’s actually a serious price war going on, due in part to a number of “disruptor airlines” taking over long-haul routes and injecting some serious competition. CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg reports on some of the best deals.

