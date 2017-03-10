Woman who faced deportation set to be released

JACKSON, Miss. — Daniela Vargas, an undocumented “DREAMer” who was detained and faced deportation after speaking to the media, will be released from federal custody in Louisiana on Friday, her lawyer said in a statement.

The 22-year-old immigration rights activist was arrested shortly after speaking at a press conference on March 1 about her father and brother, both of whom were arrested on Feb. 15 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Vargas faced deportation without a hearing, and her attorneys filed a petition in federal court demanding her release on Monday.

Vargas’ attorney Abby Peterson said in a statement that ICE officers had given notice of Vargas’ release on Friday under an “Order of Supervision,” but said further details including the timing and terms of the order were unknown.

“We expect Daniela to return to her friends and community in Mississippi shortly to resume her daily life and pursue her dreams,” Peterson said.

Vargas had been shielded from deportation under the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, under which about 750,000 DREAMers are allowed to remain in the country. But Vargas failed to renew her status at the end of the mandated two-year period in November. She reapplied in February but her application was still pending when she was arrested.

Vargas’ case raised fears among DREAMers that President Trump would end the DACA program and subject longtime undocumented residents to deportation. The administration has declined to answer whether it plans to terminate the program, which Mr. Trump said he would do immediately upon taking office.

“We’re gonna show great heart, DACA is a very, very difficult subject for me, I will tell you,” Mr. Trump said at a press conference in February. “To me, it’s one of the most difficult subjects I have because you have these incredible kids.”