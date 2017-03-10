Weather Update: Friday Morning, March 10, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –  Cooler, Then Colder, & Then……?

Any lingering showers quickly ending this morning, and skies should clear fairly quickly. Breezy North winds around 15 mph, and highs in the low 60’s.

Clear and cold, and dry,  Friday night with overnight lows around freezing.

Late Saturday: Increasing clouds and cooler weather with a few late showers and highs 50-53.  Areas of rain will mix with some snow later Saturday in many areas with lows in the low 30’s.  A changeover will be more likely North of Chattanooga.

Any rain or snow showers will end quickly Sunday morning with highs 50-52 along with some late clearing.

Well below normal temperature are expected for much of next week as well.  Don’t put away the coats just yet!

Remember about the time change as we Spring forward early Sunday morning! Set those clocks ahead one hour.

