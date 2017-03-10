The Latest: TE Martellus Bennett signs with Packers

The Latest on NFL free agency (all times Eastern):

7:00 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers have signed tight end Martellus Bennett.

The team announced the news on Twitter on Friday evening. The addition of Bennett means that the Packers are likely cutting ties with last year’s starter Jared Cook.

Bennett, who turned 30 on Friday, was a sidekick to Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski last season in New England, helping win a Super Bowl. In his one season as a Patriot, he had 55 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns.

___

7:00 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the deals says the Dallas Cowboys are bringing back receiver Terrance Williams and adding defensive tackle Stephen Paea.

Williams, the No. 2 receiver behind Dez Bryant, is getting a $17 million, four-year contract, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team hasn’t announced the deals.

Paea will join Dallas on a one-year contract, the person said. The six-year veteran spent his first four seasons with Chicago before a year with Washington, Dallas’ NFC East rival. The 28-year-old player was in Cleveland last season.

The 27-year-old Williams has been a solid performer behind Bryant, with 177 catches for 2,791 yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons. He had a career-high eight TDs in 2014 when the Cowboys won the NFC East and a playoff game.

___

6:40 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers have continued their busy day, signing unrestricted free agent wide receiver Russell Shepard to a three-year contract.

Shepard essentially fills the role of Ted Ginn Jr., who left to join the New Orleans Saints.

The 6-foot-1, 195 pound Shepard spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and posted career highs of 23 receptions, 341 yards receiving yards and two touchdowns last season. He also was the Buccaneers’ special teams captain in 2015 and 2016, recording 31 career tackles, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Earlier in the day, the Panthers agreed to terms with defensive end Julius Peppers, signed free agent safety Mike Adams and traded defensive end Kony Ealy and a third-round draft pick to New England for the Patriots’ second-round pick. The move allowed Carolina to move up eight spots in the draft.

— Steve Reed reporting from Charlotte, North Carolina

___

5:05 p.m.

Safety Isa Abdul-Quddus has been waived by the Miami Dolphins after he failed his physical following a neck injury that ended his 2016 season and threatens his career. He spent three seasons with New Orleans, two with Detroit, and last year with Miami.

The Dolphins re-signed long snapper John Denney, who has played in a team record 192 consecutive regular season games.

Miami also confirmed the signing of free agent linebacker Lawrence Timmons, and announced it re-signed defensive end Andre Branch, who agreed to terms earlier this week. Timmons, who agreed to the deal after visiting South Florida on Friday, spent the past 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has started every game since 2011. He had 78 tackles and 2½ sacks last year.

The acquisition will help shore up the weakest area of the Dolphins’ defense, and Timmons is expected to play middle linebacker this season.

A person familiar with the negotiations said Timmons agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins have not commented.

The Dolphins signed center-guard Ted Larsen, who has made 65 career starts, including eight last year with the Chicago Bears. They also signed safety Nate Allen, who has 76 career starts, including four last year with the Raiders.

— Steven Wine reporting from Miami

___

5 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings have made another big move to bolster their lagging offensive line, agreeing to terms with former Carolina Panthers right tackle Mike Remmers on a five-year contract worth as much as $30 million.

Brett Tessler, the agent for Remmers, confirmed the deal was done as his client wrapped up a free agent visit to Minnesota.

Remmers was with the Vikings briefly before, at the end of the 2013 season. He finally became a full-time starter in 2015 after bouncing around the league, and reached the Super Bowl with the Panthers.

The Vikings earlier finalized a contract with Riley Reiff, who will likely take over at left tackle.

— Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis

___

4:35 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers have confirmed they traded defensive end Kony Ealy and a third-round pick this year to New England in exchange for the Patriots’ second-round draft pick this year.

Ealy had three sacks in the Super Bowl against Denver two years ago, but struggled to build on that success last season and never developed into the dominant pass rusher the team hoped he would become.

The Panthers moved up eight spots from No. 72 to 64 in the draft in the deal. The trade won’t become official until Ealy passes his physical.

Ealy became expendable when the team agreed to terms with Julius Peppers earlier in the day.

— Steve Reed reporting from Charlotte, North Carolina

___

4:30 p.m.

Free agent running back-kick returner Benny Cunningham has visited the New York Jets at their facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Friday.

The versatile Cunningham could give the Jets an option in the return game with wide receiver Jalin Marshall suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.

Cunningham spent his first four NFL seasons with the Rams after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State in 2013. He has averaged 27.1 yards on 95 career kickoff returns. Cunningham has also rushed for 748 yards and four touchdowns, and caught 93 passes for 752 yards and one score in his career.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from New York

___

4:20 p.m.

The Denver Broncos have continued beefing up their offensive line by signing tackle Menelik Watson away from the Oakland Raiders shortly after they introduced their new left guard, Ronald Leary.

Watson signed a three-year deal with Denver.

The Raiders selected Watson in the second round in the 2013 draft, but he’s struggled with injuries throughout his career, including a torn Achilles that sidelined him in 2015.

He played in 10 games last season, starting six times including Oakland’s playoff game against Houston.

Watson is originally from Manchester, England, and only began playing football six years ago.

— Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver

___

4:10 p.m.

The Washington Redskins have signed wide receiver Terrelle Pryor to a one-year contract.

Pryor spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns after breaking into the NFL as a quarterback.

The 27-year-old had 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also took a handful of snaps at quarterback.

— Stephen Whyno reporting from Washington

___

4 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills have continued shuffling their backfield by cutting safety Corey Graham.

The 10-year veteran had one year left on his contract after playing the previous three seasons for his hometown team. Graham’s release comes a day after the Bills cut fellow starting safety Aaron Williams. Buffalo also thinned its ranks at cornerback by losing starter Stephon Gilmore in free agency and cutting primary backup Nickell Robey-Coleman on Monday.

Graham had one interception last season on an under-performing Rex Ryan-coached defense that finished 19th in the NFL in yards allowed.

New coach Sean McDermott has already begun restocking Buffalo’s backfield by signing safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer in free agency.

— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York

___

3:50 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans are keeping tight end Phillip Supernaw.

The Titans have agreed to terms on a multiyear contract with Supernaw, pending a physical. Supernaw has been with Tennessee the last two seasons and totaled seven catches and 22 special-teams tackles during that stretch.

Supernaw’s decision to stay in Tennessee helps the Titans maintain some depth at tight end after losing Anthony Fasano, who signed a five-year contract with the Miami Dolphins a day earlier.

— Steve Megargee reporting from Knoxville, Tennessee

___

3:45 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers have signed unrestricted free agent safety Mike Adams to a two-year contract.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Adams comes to Carolina after three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 after tying for the league lead with seven takeaways in 2014 and posting five interceptions in 2015.

A 13-year NFL veteran, Adams has played in 190 games, with 117 starts. He has amassed 737 tackles, six sacks, 25 interceptions, 74 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and 14 fumble recoveries.

— Steve Reed reporting from Charlotte, North Carolina

___

3:35 p.m.

The Bengals have re-signed cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to a five-year contract.

Cincinnati’s first-round draft choice in 2012, Kirkpatrick has started 32 of the last 35 Bengals games. His three interceptions in 2016 were tied for the team lead. He led the team in passes defensed in 2015 and was second in 2016.

“It’s exciting for us to retain one of our young, emerging players,” coach Marvin Lewis said. “Dre has developed over the last two seasons to be a consistent starter and dependable player we can count on play in and play out. We still believe he has the ability to continue to grow and have an incredible career.”

Kirkpatrick has nine interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

___

3:05 p.m.

The Chicago Bears have finalized contracts with four free agents after a busy first day on the market, starting with a three-year contract for new quarterback Mike Glennon.

The Bears also signed safety Quintin Demps from Houston and tight end Dion Sims from Miami to three-year deals, and wide receiver Markus Wheaton from Pittsburgh to a two-year contract.

Glennon left Tampa Bay for a front-loaded deal with a reported $18.5 million guaranteed from the Bears, who released quarterback Jay Cutler after eight seasons as their starter.

Glennon had a decent rookie year for the Buccaneers before losing his job to Josh McCown and then No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston.

___

3 p.m.

The Detroit Lions have made another addition to their defense, signing free agent linebacker Paul Worrilow.

Worrilow played in 12 games for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2016 regular season, making one start. He’s started 44 games in his career, all for the Falcons.

Detroit can use help at linebacker after releasing DeAndre Levy on Thursday following two injury-plagued seasons.

___

3 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans are trying to improve their special teams in free agency, adding a second linebacker in Daren Bates.

The Titans announced Friday they have agreed to terms with the 5-foot-11, 225-pound linebacker who has 31 special teams tackles in 60 career games. Unsigned coming out of Auburn, Bates spent his first three seasons with the Rams and played all 16 games last season with Oakland, where he had seven special teams tackles and three tackles on defense.

General manager Jon Robinson says Bates is fast and violent on special teams.

The Titans earlier announced deals with safety Johnathan Cyprien and Brynden Trawick, who led Oakland last year in special teams tackles.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee

___

2:55 p.m.

The Los Angeles Chargers have landed Russell Okung, the most prominent free-agent left tackle still on the market.

The Chargers announced a four-year deal for Okung, who spent last season with the Denver Broncos after playing his first six seasons in Seattle.

Okung, who struggled in Denver, has excelled in run blocking and pass protection, and he appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls with the Seahawks. His arrival could jump-start the Chargers’ running game for Melvin Gordon.

King Dunlap was solid as the Chargers’ starting left tackle in recent years, but he missed 13 games over the past two seasons with injuries. Okung has dealt with injuries in the past, but played all 16 games for Denver last season.

Los Angeles released offensive tackle D.J. Fluker earlier in the week, but the Chargers may have found a cornerstone for their line and the new protector of Philip Rivers’ blind side if Okung plays at the level he displayed in Seattle.

—Greg Beacham reporting from Los Angeles

___

2:55 p.m.

The Rams have released center Tim Barnes, tight end Lance Kendricks, defensive lineman Eugene Sims and running back Tre Mason.

The team saves about $16 million in salary cap room with the moves, clearing more room for its two big free-agent signees: left tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Robert Woods.

Barnes had been the Rams’ starting center for the past two years, but the Los Angeles offensive line struggled mightily.

Kendricks had a career-high 50 catches for 499 yards last season. He had spent his entire six-year career with the Rams.

Sims was a steady reserve on the defensive line, getting 2 1/2 sacks.

Mason didn’t play last year after an offseason arrest.

— Greg Beacham reporting from Thousand Oaks, California

___

2:45 p.m.

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent defensive end Julius Peppers, the team’s top pick in the 2002 draft and all-time sacks leader.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the move can’t officially be announced until later in the day.

Peppers’ agent, Carl Carey, on Friday tweeted a picture of Peppers when he was drafted No. 2 overall by Carolina in 2002 with the words “Headed home.”

The 37-year-old Peppers has 143 ½ sacks during 15 NFL seasons, including 7 ½ last season for the Green Bay Packers. Peppers played eight seasons for the Panthers and was selected All-Pro twice during that span.

— Steve Reed reporting from Charlotte, North Carolina

___

2:25 p.m.

Tight end Rhett Ellison, who also can be used as an H-back and fullback, has joined the New York Giants.

Ellison spent the last five seasons with Minnesota. He is the second target for Eli Manning that the Giants added this week, signing wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Wednesday.

“Rhett is a versatile, hardnosed player who we feel is one of the best blocking tight ends in the league,” general manager Jerry Reese said. “He also has good hands and is a very capable receiver in the pass game.”

Ellison, whose father, Riki, won three Super Bowls with San Francisco, has played in 73 regular-season games with 41 starts. He caught 51 passes for 515 yards, with a long reception of 41 yards, and three touchdowns, while mostly being used for his blocking.

___

1:20 p.m.

The Indianapolis Colts have cut starting cornerback Patrick Robinson.

The move comes a day after the start of free agency and saves the Colts $2.5 million.

Injuries limited Robinson to seven games and 26 tackles in 2016, his only season in Indianapolis.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Robinson played his first five NFL seasons in New Orleans before joining San Diego in 2015. He has 260 tackles, 10 interceptions and one sack in his pro career.

— Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis

___

1:05 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed four free agents, including three defensive starters, to contracts totaling more than $150 million.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye, defensive end Calais Campbell, safety Barry Church and backup linebacker Lerentee McCray signed new deals.

Bouye, Campbell and Church are significant additions to a defense that ranked sixth in the NFL last season.

The 25-year-old Bouye replaces Prince Amukamara and will play opposite budding star Jalen Ramsey, giving the Jaguars one of the league’s top coverage tandems. The 30-year-old Campbell replaces Jared Odrick, who was released last month, and is expected to upgrade the team’s pass rush. The 29-year-old Church replaces Johnathan Cyprien, a second-round draft pick in 2013, and is expected to be a versatile newcomer to a talented secondary.

— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida

___

12:50 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Riley Reiff.

The five-year veteran started 69 games for the Lions, including 48 at left tackle and 14 at right tackle.

Adding the former first-round draft choice was a huge priority for the Vikings, who finished a disappointing 8-8 last season thanks in large part to one of the worst offensive lines in the league. It is not immediately clear if Reiff will play on the left or the right side in Minnesota because the Vikings are continuing to look at bringing in additional help on the line.

Reiff grew up in South Dakota and played in college at Iowa.

— Jon Krawczynski reporting from Minneapolis

___

11:40 a.m.

Kirk Cousins’ agent says the Washington Redskins’ quarterback has signed his contract for the exclusive franchise tag.

Mike McCartney tweeted the news on Friday morning, 10 days after the team placed the tag on Cousins, guaranteeing him a salary of about $24 million for the 2017 season.

Cousins made nearly $20 million last season under a tag.

The Redskins have until July 15 to try to work out a long-term deal with their starting QB. They also could trade Cousins.

Last season, Cousins broke his own franchise record for passing yards, nearly eclipsing 5,000, and set another team mark with more than 400 completions, throwing for 25 TDs and 12 interceptions with a completion percentage of 67.

The Redskins lost four of their last six games — including 19-10 at home against the division rival New York Giants in the regular-season finale, a defeat sealed by Cousins’ late interception — to end up 8-7-1 and miss the playoffs.

— Howard Fendrich reporting from Washington

___

11:20 a.m.

The Tennessee Titans have continued the reconstruction of their secondary by signing safeties Johnathan Cyprien and Brynden Trawick.

Both signings were announced Friday. And Neil Schwartz, the agent for cornerback Logan Ryan, tweeted Thursday night that his client had signed with the Titans.

Cyprien has 442 career tackles in four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including a career-high 126 last season. Titans general manager Jon Robinson says in a statement that Cyprien is “an instinctive player, good blitzer, heavy hitter.”

Trawick led the Oakland Raiders with 14 special-teams tackles last season and had nine special-teams stops for the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. Robinson says “he will help us in the kicking game and will be a good role player for us on defense.”

___

11 a.m.

The Detroit Lions have signed a pair of unrestricted free agents: offensive tackle Rick Wagner and defensive lineman Akeem Spence.

Wagner has spent his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore and made 14 starts last year for the Ravens.

Spence spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay and played in all 16 games last year, including four starts.

___

10:50 a.m.

A day after firing GM Scot McCloughan, the Washington Redskins have announced the signings of three defensive free agents: linemen Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain and safety D.J. Swearinger.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound McGee started only nine games and had 2.5 sacks — both career highs — for the Oakland Raiders. He has played in 51 NFL games, making 18 starts.

McClain, also listed at just over 300 pounds, was with the Dallas Cowboys last season, getting 2.5 sacks in a career-best 15 starts. He has appeared in 62 career games, with 27 starts, for four teams.

Swearinger has six interceptions in four seasons with three clubs. He started the final 12 games of last season for the Arizona Cardinals, picking off three passes.

After going 8-7-1 and missing the playoffs with a defense that ranked 28th in the league, the Redskins fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry and have set about adding new players via free agency.

McCloughan’s departure, two years into his four-year contract, was announced Thursday, the day free agency opened. The Redskins did not give a reason for firing him or announce a replacement as GM.

— Howard Fendrich reporting from Washington

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL