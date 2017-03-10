St. Patrick's parade officials to reconsider banning gay veterans

BOSTON — The organizers of Boston’s embattled St. Patrick’s Day parade are expected to meet Friday to reconsider their vote to shut out a gay veterans group.

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which organized the parade that dates to 1901, voted 9-4 this week to bar the group OutVets from participating in this year’s event scheduled for March 19.

The vote drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians, caused some sponsors to back out, and stirred up a furor on social media.

“We are one Boston. We are so beyond this conversation,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told CBS Boston. He has since dropped out of the parade along with Governor Charlie Baker.

This year’s Chief Marshal, Dan Magoon, resigned over the vote, reports CBS Boston.

Ed Flynn, a member of the council who voted to allow OutVets to march, said he hoped there would be a meeting Friday to reconsider the decision, although the exact time and place have not been made public.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston ranks high on the holiday list for many people.

“I’m Irish and I love St. Patrick’s Day. I mean, it’s right below Christmas,” a man told CBS Boston.

The Allied War Veterans Council has a long history on this issue, including a 1995 Supreme Court ruling permitting the exclusion of gay marchers on free speech grounds.

OutVets was first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015, in what was seen as a groundbreaking decision after parade organizers had, for decades, resisted the inclusion of gay groups. The case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in 1995 upheld the council’s right to bar gay groups on free speech grounds.

The council said in a statement Thursday that OutVets was barred because of its use of the rainbow flag, often used as a symbol of gay pride and solidarity.

“OutVets was informed that our Code of Conduct prohibits the advertisement or display of one’s sexual orientation, and that the rainbow flag on its banners and logo was in violation of this rule,” the statement said.

OutVets was also late in submitting its application, the council said.

OutVets founder Bryan Bishop said the group carried its banner featuring the rainbow the last two years with no issues.

Bishop wonders how many times this battle must be fought.

“We thought that Boston had, once again, moved beyond bigotry and discrimination,” he told CBS Boston.

The Allied War Veterans Council’s decision has resulted in backlash from other veterans’ organizations.

The council is made up of representatives from several South Boston American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.

The Michael J. Perkins American Legion Post says it has withdrawn from the council.

The Perkins post in a statement on its Facebook page doesn’t mention the OutVets decision, but said it decided to withdraw because “recent efforts by several non-veteran parade volunteers to guide decision making has resulted in the subversion of the council as an organization being led by veterans.”

Another former member of the council, the Thomas J. Fitzgerald VFW Post, assailed the council’s decision to bar OutVets.

The Fitzgerald post withdrew from the council last year over the decision to bar a group called Veterans for Peace from participating. Veterans for Peace said its application to march this year has been denied.