Police investigate report of rifle at Fort Payne High School

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WDEF) – A week ago, officials at Fort Payne High School got reports that a student had a rifle in his vehicle.

SRO Sgt. Matt Wilson found the gun in the back seat.

The 18 year old was charged with “possession of a firearm in certain places.”

However, he told investigators that he was shooting on private property on the evening before and simply forgot to remove it from the vehicle.

And they believed him.

“At the time of this arrest it is believed that this student did not have any intent to harm anyone. It appears that this student just simply made a mistake which in this situation is a violation of the law.”

His attorney applied for Youthful Offender Status and was granted it.