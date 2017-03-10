Part of San Francisco on lockdown due to armed suspect

SAN FRANCISCO — Police in San Francisco have ordered all pedestrian and vehicle traffic to avoid part of the Mission District due to an armed barricaded suspect in a building on Valencia, CBS San Francisco reports.

Police responded to reports of a person with a gun shortly before 2 p.m., according to police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca, and a shelter-in-place order was issued.

#SFPD, HNT on scene @ 500 block of Valencia regarding a barricaded suspect w/ a gun. Shelter in place/avoid the area has been ordered. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 10, 2017

Police confirmed shortly before 3 p.m. that a suspect was barricaded in a building, later identified as the Crown Hotel.

Members of the department’s crisis and hostage negotiation team were at the scene attempting to communicate with the suspect, according to the SFPD.

Police officers and SWAT team members could be seen on rooftops and fire escapes on the block. Despite the shelter in place order, large crowds had gathered on the corners near the shelter-in-place.