Olympic Committee calls for USA Gymnastics' president to resign

The U.S. Olympic Committee is recommending that USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny should resign amid allegations that the federation mishandled allegations of sex abuse, CBS News has confirmed.

The board is not happy with the way Penny handled the accusations by young gymnastics who say they were sexually abused and allegations of lax oversight.

Penny is a co-defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher, who has accused former volunteer team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse while treating the young gymnasts. More than 60 women have filed complaints so far, and some believe that number may reach into the hundreds, 60 Minutes reported.

Dantzscher and two other gymnasts described the abuse allegations in an interview last month with 60 Minutes. They said the alleged abuse happened at the Karolyi ranch, which is run by legendary Olympic coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi.

Dantzscher said she believes the Karolyis “had to know” that Nasser was alone with the girls during treatment. “I mean, there– there was no one else sent with him. And that’s the thing, too, to think, like– what– they– in– in the bed? Why would you– like, the treatment was in the bed, in my bed that I slept on at the ranch,” she said.

Dr. Nassar has pled not guilty to the charges against him in Michigan. In a statement from his lawyers to 60 Minutes, he has defended his treatment as legitimate.

USA Gymnastics has denied wrongdoing.

Penny has had the support of the USA Gymnastics board. And while the USOC doesn’t have official capacity to oust him, it could take measures such as cutting funding if the board doesn’t go along with its recommendations. USOC gives USAG a cash grant of nearly $2 million each year.

Paul Parilla, chairman of USA Gymnastics, said in a statement that the USAG “shares the USOC’s commitment to promoting a safe environment for all athletes, and we take its views seriously.”