CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As we wait to see if we get any snow in the Tennessee Valley this weekend, you may wonder if it is a bit late in the season for it.

The national weather service says we average one snow in March every 30 years.

But the biggest snow we ever got was a March snow… March 13th, 1993.

The official total was 18.5 inches for the Blizzard of 93.

But we can get them even later.

30 years ago, we got several inches in the Chattanooga area on April 3rd.