Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have baby news

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan have another baby girl on the way, Zuckerberg announced on Facebook Thursday. Their second child will join big sister Max, who is now 2 years old.

“After our difficult experience having Max, we weren’t sure what to expect or whether we’d be able to have another child,” the Facebook CEO wrote. “When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I’m so happy Max and our new child will have each other.”

The “difficult experience” Zuckerberg alludes to is one he’s talked openly about in the past: Zuckerberg and Chan suffered three miscarriages before having their daughter Max in 2015.

Among women who know they are pregnant, about 10 to 15 out of 100 pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the March of Dimes. Zuckerberg has spoken publicly about the grief and isolation that comes with losing a child in the womb.

In his announcement, Zuckerberg celebrated that his daughter would soon be an older sister to another little girl. He and Chan were both raised with sisters: three sisters for Zuckerberg and two sisters for Chan.

“We are all better people because of the the strong women in our lives — sisters, mothers and friends. We can’t wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman,” he said.