March 10, 2017, 8:15 AM | From the night 8-year-old Jennifer Schuett was kidnapped from her bed — assaulted and left for dead — she vowed to find the man who hurt her. It took nearly 20 years, but her determination paid off. Michelle Miller joins “CBS This Morning” to preview “’48 Hours’ Live to Tell: Afraid of the Dark,” airing Saturday at 10/9c on CBS.