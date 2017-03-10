Habitat for Humanity to host construction clinic for prospective volunteers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area and longtime national partner Lowe’s are hosting a “how-to” construction clinic for anyone interested in helping Habitat build homes throughout the Greater Chattanooga area in 2017.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area is a faith based non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the Chattanooga area by working with financial partners and volunteers to build simple, decent and affordable homes for low income families. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga’s corporate partners, volunteers, and families have built 265 homes providing more than 1,000 women, men, and children with the joy and security of Habitat home-ownership.

The “how-to” clinic will be held on Thursday, March 16 from 6 pm – 7 pm at Lowe’s in Hixson located at 5428 Highway 153.

During the hour-long clinic, participants will be given lessons in painting and caulking from the Lowes staff.

To sign up for this free clinic, volunteers should contact Habitat’s Volunteer Coordinator, Katrina Payne at 423.756.0507 or kpayne@habichatt.org

*Photos by Karlene Claridy