Glennon gets Bears job, RG3 gets walking papers

Newly acquired Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon speaks during a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, March 10, 2017. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP)

It looks like Mike Glennon has a starting job in the NFL. Robert Griffin III no longer has any job.

The Bears finalized their deal with Glennon, the former Tampa Bay quarterback, on Friday, one day after cutting Jay Cutler. Glennon wasn’t about to beat out Jameis Winston with the Buccaneers, and he got a three-year contract in Chicago.

“I haven’t played in two-plus years, but I was playing when I was 23, 24,” Glennon said. “I’m 27 now and I feel like I’m a much better player.

“I’ve grown physically, I’ve grown mentally. I’m more confident in my abilities.”

RG3 spent one injury-filled year with the Browns, who released him less than 24 hours after trading for Houston QB Brock Osweiler. Not that Osweiler is certain to be staying in Cleveland, which has stockpiled draft picks for the next two years and could be bargaining for the likes of New England backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Griffin thanked Browns fans on Twitter, posting a photo of him holding his jersey. “Thank you, #DawgPound,” Griffin wrote. “All love. #TheWorkContinues. #I’mHungry.”

Meanwhile, the highest-profile quarterback who soon figures to become available, Dallas’ Tony Romo, was still a Cowboy.

Julius Peppers is a Panther once again. Carolina’s career sacks leader and No. 5 on the NFL chart left Green Bay to return to the team that drafted him second overall in 2002. The 37-year-old Peppers has 143½ sacks during 15 NFL seasons. He played eight of those seasons for the Panthers (2002-2009) and was a two-time All-Pro.

Carolina then dealt DE Kony Ealy to New England, which also signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The Panthers kept busy as they signed three other free agents: wide receivers Russell Shepard from Tampa Bay and Charles Johnson from Minnesota and safety Mike Adams from Indianapolis.

The Patriots lost cornerback Logan Ryan to Tennessee, and TE Martellus Bennett, who went to Green Bay. He was a solid sidekick to star tight end Rob Gronkowski last season, but when the Patriots traded for Dwayne Allen this week, it was clear Bennett was heading elsewhere. They also added another offensive option late Friday, giving a first- and third-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for speedy receiver Brandin Cooks.

College quarterback turned NFL receiver Terrelle Pryor left Cleveland for Washington for a one-year contract worth up to $8 million. The Redskins lost their two top receivers on Thursday in free agency, Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.

Veteran linebacker Lawrence Timmons of the Steelers joined the Dolphins for $12 million over two years.

Also on the move on the second day of free agency were several more offensive linemen as NFL teams look at the crop of blockers in this year’s draft and shudder. So big bucks were handed out to Andrew Whitworth by the Rams, Russell Okung by the Chargers, Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers by the Vikings, Ricky Wagner by the Lions, and Manelik Watson by the Broncos.

Cincinnati re-signed cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, while Dallas brought back receiver Terrance Williams.

One player who was franchise-tagged got a long-term deal as LB Chandler Jones re-upped with Arizona for five years and $82.5 million, with $53 million guaranteed. Arizona also added kicker K Phil Dawson on a two-year contract and LB Karlos Dansby on a one-year contract.

The Cardinals acquired Jones before the 2016 season from the Patriots and he had 11 sacks last season, along with four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 15 tackles for loss.

“Every interview that I’ve had since I’ve been here, everyone’s asked me ‘How long are you going to be here? Are you going to be a free agent? Are you going to test the market?'” he said. “It’s all over. Today’s been a great day.”

It was not such a great day for Dolphins safety Isa Abdul-Quddus, Bills safety Corey Graham, Colts CB Patrick Robinson and four Rams: center Tim Barnes, tight end Lance Kendricks, defensive lineman Eugene Sims and running back Tre Mason. They joined RG3 on the unemployment line.

