Former ambassador on political turmoil in S. Korea, N. Korea nuclear threat

March 10, 2017, 8:03 AM | South Korean President Park Geun-hye was forced from office overnight, plunging a key U.S. ally into political chaos. In this installment of our series, “Issues That Matter,” we take a closer look at the turmoil and the escalating standoff over North Korea’s nuclear program. The North launched four missiles Monday into the Sea of Japan. Former U.S. ambassador to South Korea Christopher Hill joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the threats and concerns in the region.