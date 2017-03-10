Dr. June Scobee Rodgers speaks at Challenger Center

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

Dr. June Scobee Rodgers made an appearance at the Challenger STEM Learning Center this afternoon.

She held a virtual video teleconference with 500 students at a middle school in Manhattan, Kansas.

The school presented Rodgers with a musical performance that honored the seven astronauts who’s lives were lost during the Space Shuttle Challenger mission.

Dr. June Scobee Rodgers, who is the co-founder, says that, “…they have create is a musical with performing arts along with it. Even physical education classes were involved.”

Scobee Rodgers says she’ll being taking a trip to London to meet with leaders about building a Challenger Center in their community.

She is the widow of Challenger Shuttle Commander Dick Scobee and the founding chair of the Challenger Center.

Share:

Related Videos

2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Congressman Chuck Fleischmann Visits Scenic City to Discuss STEM program
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Hundreds Compete in Robotics Tournament
Read More»
3 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Local programs work to improve diversity in tech industry
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now