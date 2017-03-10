Dalton State Returns to NAIA Tournament Dreaming of Another National Title

Dalton, GA-(WDEF) Dalton State returns to the NAIA national tournament for the second time in three years.

The Road Runners open against Harris Stowe State next Thursday.

Dalton State goes to Kansas City as a number one seed, and they hope to leave KC with another number one ranking.

Dalton State sailed under the radar to start the season because they had so many new faces. According to guard Michael Harden, the Road Runners feature 11 new guys this season.

Said head coach Tony Ingle:”National rankings didn’t have us in the first two polls mentioned at all. First time we came into the national rankings, we came in at number nine. Jumped all the way from no where to number nine.”

Dalton State now sits at number three in the nation after sharing their regular season conference title and winning their league tournament crown.

Ingle:”We were able to get to the finals, and then win it against the team that was co-champions with us. So we were able to win it outright. We felt like we were the best team in the conference.”

Two years ago, Dalton State was the best team in the nation, winning the national championship.

That banner hanging at Mashburn Arena is a big motivator for the players.

Said guard Isaiah Box:”I think every time we practice there, our coach always reminds us that’s what we’re aiming for. We’re trying to get another one. He reminds us a lot, so it would be big if we got another one.”

Said Ingle:”If you can see the invisible, you can accomplish the impossible. So I point to that banner quite frequently and say hey, look what they did. If they did it, you can do it.”

The Road Runners are dancing again, taking a 27-4 record to Kansas City.

Only two other squads in the 32-team field have fewer losses than Dalton State.

Said guard Michael Hardin:”It’s a really big tournament. It’s a very tough tournament to win. I mean you just have to stay focused and believe in what you did to get there.”

Said Ingle:”Our players are excited They’re thrilled along with the community and the college. We’re very humble, and we’re very appreciative.”