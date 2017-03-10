City of Chattanooga Recognizes Call Center Staff for 311 Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) ‒ This afternoon, March 10, 2017, City of Chattanooga staff celebrated their coworkers at the City’s 311 Call Center, where customer service representatives answer citizens calls for service daily.

Ahead of National 311 Day, which is tomorrow, March 11th, members of Public Works stepped in today to answer calls while 311 staff enjoyed a special luncheon. In the afternoon, Mayor Andy Berke stopped by with refreshments and visited with 311 Call Center Manager Liz Henley and other 311 Call Center staff.

In 1996, the FCC reserved 311 as a non-emergency line, which is a front door to Chattanooga City Hall and provides citizens with easy access to city services including brush pickup, recycling, and garbage removal as well as pothole repair and park reservations.

Since 2003, the City’s 311 division has fielded requests for service and reports of issues in Chattanooga by phone, through email, and online through the City’s website. In 2016, the 311 Call Center responded to 125,325 requests for service or information.

Last December, the City of Chattanooga launched a new, mobile platform to contact 311 — the CHATT311 App, which offers Chattanoogans a simple way to quickly access city services. Since the launch of the CHATT311 App, the 311 Call Center has handled 22,387 requests for service. The 311 Call Center had 21,371 for that same time period a year prior.

Through the new CHATT311 app, citizens can quickly and conveniently report issues or make service requests, submit accompanying photos and track submitted requests. App users can also receive notifications that their reported issue has been resolved. In addition to providing more options to citizens, the app will help make Chattanooga’s 311 Call Center even more efficient and effective.

Pictures were posted on social media by City of Chattanooga about the event.

