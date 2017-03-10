Cause of Russian ambassador's death won't be released

NEW YORK — The New York City medical examiner’s office will not release the cause and manner of death for Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations.

An autopsy was performed after Ambassador Vitaly Churkin died suddenly last month, but the death required further study.

CBS Evening News Russia’s U.N. ambassador dies suddenly in New York Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, died of a heart attack on Monday, one day shy of his 65th birthday.

Spokeswoman Julie Bolcer said Friday the city’s law department instructed the medical examiner’s office not to disclose the information.

On Feb. 24, the U.S. Department of State requested that his cause of death not be revealed because his diplomatic immunity survives his death.

A State Department official told CBS News that the department wasn’t in a position to comment on the autopsy, which the official said was consistent with American obligations under an agreement between the U.S. and the U.N.

The medical examiner investigates deaths that occur by criminal violence, accident or suicide or when the death is sudden. It also takes the case when the person seemed healthy, or died in an unusual manner. Most of the deaths investigated by the office are not suspicious.