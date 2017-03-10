Boy, 4, accidentally shot by 6-year-old brother, police say

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say a four-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his six-year-old brother while the two were playing with a loaded handgun inside their home.

Police say officers were called to a local hospital just before 6:30 p.m. and found a four-year-old being treated for a gunshot wound to his torso. Police say the children’s father was inside the home at the time of the shooting and was able to drive the younger boy to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim is currently in stable condition and expected to survive, CBS Baltimore reports. Baltimore police detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.