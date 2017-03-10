BBC interview interrupted by kids, horrified caretaker

An interview on BBC World News was briefly interrupted on Friday by two surprise guests who might have had something to say, if only they could talk.

Robert E. Kelly, a professor of political science in South Korea, was appearing via webcam to discuss the ouster of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Suddenly, a small girl in a yellow shirt swung open the door and marched in behind him, seemingly oblivious to the fact that her father was on live television.

BBC World/CBS This Morning

“I think one of your children has just walked in,” the host observed as Kelly unsuccessfully tried to push his enthusiastic daughter away.

With the door now ajar, a second diminutive guest seized the opportunity to make his or her international television debut. The youngster rolled in the room in a bouncer, followed immediately by a mortified woman who was presumably responsible for ensuring this exact scenario didn’t happen.

“Pardon me,” Kelly said, eyelids dropping. “My apologies.”

The interview resumed when the children were forcibly removed from the scene — not unlike a certain South Korean leader.

Kelly, to his credit, remained calm throughout the interruption, and didn’t skip a beat once the children returned to the safe side of the door. But, perhaps not realizing the incident would soon ricochet around the web, he asked for clarification when a producer asked him on Twitter for permission to use the video clip:

@David_Waddell What would that mean, please? Re-broadcasting it on BBC TV, or just here on Twitter? Is this kinda thing that goes ‘viral’ and gets weird? — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2017

Too late.