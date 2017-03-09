Weather Update: Thursday Morning, March 9, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Pleasantly Warm, But Turning Into Late Winter Over The Weekend!

Skies will stay clear through the morning. It’s a chilly start, with lows between 35 & 40.

Another great day with more sunshine and warmer weather for this Thursday, and highs will be in the low 70’s. More clouds Thursday night with a round of late night showers and storms quickly moving through with some gusty winds and lows in the 50’s.

Friday will be quite breezy and drier for the afternoon with highs in the low 60’s, along with lots of late-day sun.

Now for the weekend: Things will get unsettled with increasing clouds and cooler air filtering in. Another area of rain most likely late Saturday through Sunday morning, possible changing to a wintry mix before ending, followed by drier and chilly weather for later Sunday and the beginning of next week. Any actual snow, more than likely, will stay north of the I-40 corridor.

For a change, below normal temperature are expected for much of next week. Don’t put away the coats just yet!

Remember about the time change as we Spring forward early Sunday morning! Set those clocks ahead one hour.