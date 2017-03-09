Volkswagen set to plead guilty in investigation

Volkswagen is set to plead guilty tomorrow to three felony counts in the diesel emissions investigation.

According to Automotive news, the company has already agreed to new audits and oversight.

The German automaker is to be formally arraigned in U-S District Court in Detroit tomorrow.

The company is set to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, obstruction of justice and entry of goods by false statement charges.

That’s after installing software in U-S vehicles to allow them to pass emissions testing.