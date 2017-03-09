Today in Trump: March 9, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Trump hotel lawsuit

A Washington, D.C. restaurant is expected to announce at a news conference the first lawsuit alleging unfair competition against the Trump International Hotel. Donald Trump, in his individual and personal capacity, and the Trump International Hotel at the Old Post Office will be named as the defendants. 10:00 a.m.

Schedule

President Trump holds a “listening session” with the National Economic Council, 11 a.m.; he’ll have a legislative affairs lunch at 12:30 p.m. and at 4 p.m., he’ll address the U.S. Senate Youth program.

Pence

Vice President Pence addresses The Latino Coalition’s Make Small Business Great Again summit, 12:15 p.m.

What you missed yesterday

Republican plan to replace Obamacare slammed by conservatives

The day after Republicans introduced their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, the conservative opposition came swiftly. Throughout the day Tuesday, conservative members from the House and the Senate, as well as conservative advocacy groups voiced their opposition to the bill, deriding it with nicknames like “Ryancare” and “Obamacare 2.0.”

Here’s the calculation for Republican leadership: If it remains the case that no Democrats come forward to support the bill, in the House, Speaker Paul Ryan can’t afford to lose more than 21 votes. In the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has only two votes votes to spare — and if two Republicans defect, he’ll need Mike Pence to break the tie.

Panetta: Trump’s claim “undermines” presidency

Leon Panetta was President Clinton’s chief of staff, the CIA director when Osama bin Laden was killed, and defense secretary under President Obama. That is why Scott Pelley asked Panetta for his perspective on President Trump’s various outbursts in recent weeks, including the unproven charge that Mr. Obama ordered surveillance on Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election.

AARP opposes health care bill

AARP announced its opposition to the Republican proposal that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), arguing that it would “weaken Medicare” and give special interests a “sweetheart deal.”

But the group’s primary concern is for people who haven’t yet reached retirement age, highlighting one of the biggest problems with the GOP’s plan to use tax credits in lieu of Obamacare subsidies. As proposed, the plan does not offer enough to help older people pay for what would become much more expensive coverage if the subsidies are scrapped and the GOP’s proposals to relax current age-based caps on premiums go through.

Polls

President Donald Trump appears to becoming more popular, although one new poll still has his deep under water.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Tuesday has 47 percent of Americans saying they approve of Mr. Trump’s performance, versus 44 percent who do not. The survey, which was conducted last week in the days around his well-received address to Congress, gives Mr. Trump particularly good reviews when it comes to his leadership abilities.

And today, a majority of voters say Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, indicated that 51 percent of voters think Sessions should step down, versus 42 percent who say he should stay on. The survey came on the heels of news that Sessions did not disclose a fall meeting with the Russian ambassador during his confirmation hearings.

House Intel chairman says the press is taking Trump’s tweets too literally

The top Republican on the House intelligence committee said he has not seen any evidence to back President Donald Trump’s claim that the Obama administration wiretapped him during the 2016 campaign and suggested the news media were taking the president’s weekend tweets too literally.

“The president is a neophyte to politics — he’s been doing this a little over a year,” Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told reporters Tuesday. “I think a lot of the things he says, I think you guys sometimes take literally.”

Report: Civil rights leaders call on attorney general to drop voter fraud probe

Civil rights leaders asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday to urge President Trump not to move forward with an investigation into his unverified claim that several million people voted illegally in the election, Politico reports.

The president had been planning for a blue-ribbon panel to launch a probe into the claim.

“I asked him to counsel the president against the creation of such a task force and a commission because that commission will be seen to intimidate our communities,” Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, said, according to Politico.

Travel ban

The Justice Department moved Tuesday to dismiss the 9th Circuit appeal on President Trump’s original travel ban from late January.

On Monday, senior administration officials said that the new travel ban rolled out that day makes all previous litigation over the original travel ban “moot.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer previously suggested that the two bans would be litigated on parallel tracks but that isn’t a legally viable option.

Prescription Drug Prices

President Trump meets with Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings about lower prescription drug prices, 2:30 p.m.

Latest Trump Schedule:

Mr. Trump has a busy schedule, but at this point, his meetings are closed. He’ll meet with Laurene Powell Jobs at 11 a.m., host a lunch on infrastructure at 12:30, meet with Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings at 2:30. He’ll see Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan 4 p.m.; meets with conservative leaders on health care, 5:05 p.m.; has dinner with Ted and Heidi Cruz

Obamacare Replacement Plan

Two House committees — Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce — mark up the Obamacare replacement plan, 10:30 a.m.